Oregon quarterback Bo Nix announced on Instagram Sunday that he will return for his final year of eligibility instead of preparing for the NFL draft.

Nix, a transfer from Auburn, had his most productive season with the Ducks this past season with 3,389 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and six interceptions. He completed 71.5% of his passes and also added 504 rushing yards, 14 rushing touchdowns as well as a touchdown reception.

He led Oregon to a 9-3 record and a third-place finish in the Pac-12.

His news comes shortly after the announcement of Will Stein, Oregon’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, after former OC Kenny Dillingham took the head coaching job at Arizona State University.

Despite the anticipation around his decision to return to the team, Nix told reporters this past week that he will play in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 28 against North Carolina.

As Nix’s name was brought up in the Heisman conversation this past season, he will look to put on a show for his final year, which is the perfect opportunity for the Ducks to make a statement in 2023.