The initial College Football Playoff rankings took place Tuesday evening. With a month left to play, the Ducks were ranked No. 4 in the nation. After a controlled victory against Colorado on Saturday, the Ducks set themselves up for a potential CFP appearance.
The CFP rankings made it clear that victories over big opponents are more important than going undefeated. The biggest example of this in the initial ranking was Oklahoma (8-0), having four one-loss teams ranked in front of them.
Another showing of this trend was the ranking of Ohio State. Despite losing more recently, and to a weaker opponent, the Buckeyes were ranked below Oregon.
Oregon’s victory in Columbus might be a bigger deal than originally expected. The Ducks claimed the final spot in the top four, joining the likes of Georgia (8-0), Alabama (7-1) and Michigan State (8-0).
If the style of rankings keeps its pace, Oregon has a clear path for contention. The Ducks currently have two victories over currently ranked opponents and could potentially gain one more in the Pac-12 Championship. These victories will continue to look good on the resume, giving Oregon a chance at its first playoff appearance since 2015.