Redshirt freshman Max Vollmer won the heptathlon on Saturday at the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships in Seattle on Saturday, posting a score of 5,843 points. Vollmer came into the weekend needing a national qualifier, and he got the job done when he needed to most.
The Women of Oregon won the MPSF team title, finishing with a two-day best score of 104.5 points to secure the team’s fifth such title. The Men of Oregon finished seventh without their distance team, which was in Boston for a competition over the weekend.
In addition to the winners, the women were responsible for five top-three individual finishes — Dominique Ruotolo in the triple jump, Amanda Gehrich in the 3000m, Emily Sloan in the 60m hurdles, Kiana Phelps in the shot put and the 4x400m relay of Gabby Beauvais, Danyel White, Iman Brown and Hannah Waller.
The Men and Women of Oregon will conclude their 2020 indoor season on March 13-14 in Albuquerque, New Mexico at the NCAA Championships National Qualifiers.