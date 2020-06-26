The athletic departments at the University of Oregon and Oregon State University have announced to no longer refer to the sporting rivalry games as the “Civil War.”
The decision came from conversations with current former and student-athletes, along with university officials, from both universities. This agreement will be put into effect immediately and includes all athletic competition in 2021 and the years ahead.
The term has been used between the two schools in various sporting events since the 1930’s.
"Today's announcement is not only right but is a long time coming,” Oregon Director of Athletics Rob Mullens said in a press release. "Thanks also to our current student-athletes for their leadership and input during this process. We must all recognize the power of words and the symbolism associated with the Civil War. We look forward to our continued and fierce in-state rivalry with Oregon State in all sports.”
The November 28, 2020 football game will mark the 124th annual game between UO and OSU, and will be held at Reser Stadium in Corvallis.
Follow Carly on Twitter @carlyebisuya.