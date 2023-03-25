Not too long ago, Oregon’s loaded lineup was underperforming expectations, leaving people scratching their heads at the lack of production.

Now, it’s hard to remember a time when they weren’t hitting.

The Ducks, who had scored 43 runs in their previous three games, continued to swing the bats in the first matchup of Saturday’s doubleheader. They scored double-digit runs for the fourth straight game, demolishing Northwestern State 12-7.

It continued a season of streaks for Oregon, which has now won four straight after a four-game losing skid. It secured at least a series split heading into the nightcap of the doubleheader at PK Park.

Just as the teams were about to start, a wave of rain sent the game into a delay. The rain evolved into snow, pushing the doubleheader back 45 minutes.

When Logan Mercado finally threw a pitch, it was deposited over the left field wall for a leadoff homer. It was a rude greeting for the right-hander to kick off a long day of baseball.

But, like when the Ducks faced a 1-0 deficit on Friday, they didn’t waste much time in tying the game. Rikuu Nishida drew a leadoff walk, and Sabin Ceballos continued his hot-hitting ways by driving an RBI double to the opposite field gap.

Mercado settled down after the leadoff homer, working around a walk in each of the second and third innings. He didn’t have perfect command, but he kept things in check for Oregon.

After hitting six homers on Friday, the Ducks’ offense played small ball to score two runs in the second inning. Josiah Cromwick reached first base on a strikeout, advanced to second on a balk, stole third and scored on a groundout. Colby Shade then chipped in, hitting a two-out RBI single to give the Ducks a 3-1 lead.

Ceballos came through yet again in the third inning, driving in Drew Cowley with an RBI single to make it 4-1. After Tanner Smith reached on an error, Cromwick lined a two-run double down the left field line. Gavin Grant joined the party by lining one up the middle for the fourth run of the inning, giving Oregon a sizable 7-1 lead and continuing a blazing hot streak for this offense.

The Demons threatened with a couple hits against Mercado in the fourth inning, putting runners on the corners with one out. But Mercado made a nice snag on a comebacker and threw to first for an inning-ending double play.

Northwestern State got one back on its second solo homer of the game in the fifth. So, unlike on Friday, Oregon’s onslaught didn’t go completely unanswered.

Smith responded with a two-run homer in the fifth, his second bomb of the series. It was to the opposite field again, like so many have been for Oregon’s left-handed hitters.

Mercado gave up two more hits in the sixth, but stranded the runners while collecting his fifth strikeout. He ended up throwing 109 pitches in a career-high six innings.

With a 9-2 lead, Jackson Pace entered the game for Oregon. It was a low-leverage spot for Pace after back-to-back brutal outings in the rotation.

Carter Garate helped Pace navigate around a one-out walk in the seventh. He made a spectacular dive and flip with his glove, which ignited an inning-ending double play.

The Ducks tacked on three more for good measure, going back to Friday’s style of riding the long ball. Cowley hit a solo shot and Jacob Walsh smacked a two-run homer to make it a 12-2 Oregon lead in the eighth inning.

Pace retired the first two batters in the ninth and appeared to be on his way to ending the game with a dominant 10-run margin. But after issuing back-to-back walks, he gave up three consecutive hits, which brought in three runs. He hit a batter to load the bases, then was pulled from the game.

Ian Umlandt entered and surrendered a two-run single, which made it 12-7. With the 10th batter of the inning up, Umlandt allowed a hard liner to left field, but Bryce Boettcher leaped and made a fantastic catch to end the game. The Ducks narrowly survived the late scare.

Oregon (13-7) and Northwestern State (13-9) will play the second game of the doubleheader in approximately 45 minutes.