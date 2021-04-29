In 2016, first-year offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead’s fast-paced, complicated yet effective offense was a big reason for the Penn State Nittany Lions making their first Rose Bowl in eight years.
Then, in 2017, Moorhead outdid himself.
After a dominant 2016 campaign, most of the Penn State offense returned, and in doing so, surpassed nearly every offensive category from the previous year, averaging 460 yards and five touchdowns per game in the Big Ten.
It’s that kind of improvement that is expected out of Moorhead in his second season with the Ducks.
In a hectic, shortened first season clouded by COVID-19 protocols, Moorhead inherited an entirely new offensive line and a first-time starter at quarterback. He stuck the landing though.
Now in his second year, it’s time for Moorhead to take off the training wheels and turn Oregon’s offense into one of the most feared in the country.
An offense is only as strong as its line, and fortunately for Moorhead, he’s returning a good one. Despite entering the 2020 season with just one combined start, the offensive line did its job.
“We jumped right into it,” offensive lineman George Moore said. “For an offense with all new guys, I thought we did well.”
The only knock on the offensive line from last season was their run game blocking. This will only get better with more time and camaraderie however, two things that the line is building strongly this spring.
As for the backfield, Oregon is set to return two of their biggest senior leaders, Troy Dye and CJ Verdell. Dye was arguably the Ducks offensive MVP last year, averaging 26.6 yards per touch in the passing game and leading the team in touchdowns with five.
For Verdell, it’s all about health. When he’s healthy, as was the case in 2019, he can be one of the most dynamic running backs in the nation. When he’s battered, as he was in 2020, the team becomes heavily reliant on the pass game, and the offense becomes predictable.
Fortunately, all signs point to Verdell looking healthy and ready for a big 2021. He broke the first play from scrimmage for a 60-yard touchdown during Oregon’s spring practice in April.
“I believe CJ Verdell is the best back in the country, he just needs to stay healthy,” running backs coach Jim Mastro said. “He’s as dynamic as they come, and the complete package.”
Oregon also returns all of their offensive targets from last year, excluding Hunter Kampmoyer. Expect Devon Williams, Dye and Jaylon Redd to build upon impressive receiving numbers from last year where the trio accounted for nearly half of the teams receiving touchdowns.
Mycah Pittman and Johnny Johnson lll will also play big roles for the receiving corps. Johnson III led the team in receiving touchdowns back in 2019 with seven, while Pittman has shown his glimpses of potential as a Duck like his crowd silencing touchdown as a freshman at Washington.
The depth at receiver is another noteworthy point. Sophomore Josh Delgado has seen time here before while other names like Kris Hutson, Isaiah Crocker and Dont’e Thornton have opened eyes this spring.
As for tight end, despite Kampmoyer leaving for the draft, the position will be in good hands. Expect Spencer Webb and Patrick Herbert to get significant snaps both during the spring game, and throughout the season.
DJ Johnson is another name worth noting at the tight end spot. In just his first year ever playing the position, Johnson had the third most touchdowns on the team. He’s been out all spring and won’t play in the spring game for unspecified reasons. Still, he’s on pace to play this fall and will look to build upon a strong first season at the position.
The final piece for Moorhead is who will be running the offense when the first whistle is blown against Fresno State. All signs so far point to dual-threat Anthony Brown, the former Boston College transfer.
Brown is the only quarterback currently on the roster to take a snap as a Duck, and he has more college experience than all the quarterbacks combined. Add that with his ability to beat teams with his arm and his legs, and the quarterback competition could be over with an impressive spring game performance.
“Anthony has earned the reps he’s gotten,” head coach Mario Cristobal said. “He’s a guy who takes a lot of ownership and pride into everything he does, and a guy you can coach hard.”
The ball is in the hands of Moorhead. The last time he had an offense return nearly all of its starters, he ran with it and created one of the most lethal attacks in Penn State history. The possibilities are endless for Moorhead this season, and he has plenty of weapons at his disposal.
“Coach Moorhead has done an awesome job of incorporating everyone and really spreading the ball around,” Cristobal said. “We’re getting to a point where the entire playbook is gonna be something that we can use. Very excited about the offense.”