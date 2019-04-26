One week before the the start of Pac-12 Multi-Events Championships, Oregon’s track and field team collected four victories in Corvallis during day one of the OSU High Performance Meet at the Whyte Track and Field Center.
Oregon dominated in hammer throws earlier with Maddie Rabing and Max Lydum both securing first place in their respected events. Holding fourth place in Oregon’s Outdoor top-10, Rabing continues to shine with a first place in hammer throw of 60.75 meters.
Just three inches off her personal best, discus standout and nationally ranked 21st thrower Kiana Phelps threw 54.68 meters in her third attempt of the day to lead the event. Phelps will also be competing in shot put tomorrow afternoon. Her teammate Ronna Stone finished not far behind in third place (49.31 meters) in her third attempt as well.
On the men’s side, Oregon finished 1,3,4 in hammer throws, with redshirt junior Max Lydum leading the event tossing 60.93 meters. Teammate Austin Tharp concluded with best throw of 55.99 meters, following with Jared Briere in fourth finishing his third attempt best at 55.76 meters.
In a highly anticipated run, senior Weronika Pyzik appeared in her outdoor race debut in the 10,000 meters. Pyzik finished off the day of competition with a first place win in the race with a time of 34 minutes,10.29 seconds with her last lap time ahead of everyone else’s at 1:16.19.
Ducks yet to compete this weekend include Alexis Rigmaiden, whose best performance was last weekend in the javelin at 50.68m/166-3, Jessica Hull, third fastest in the country at 5,000 meters is entering her first meet since the Stanford Invitational in March, as she is scheduled to compete in the 400 and 800 meter races.
Max Vollmer, Dalen Hargett and Keira McCarrell all look to continue their personal-best performances from last week’s meet with all entered in 2-3 events.
The Ducks will be back at OSU tomorrow to finish the second day of the two-day meet. The final day is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. P.T on the field.
The other half of the group will be competing in Tucson, Arizona in the Desert Heat Classic. Oregon will get used to the site, as it is the same location that the Pac-12 Championships will be hosted next weekend.