Oregon baseball’s woes continued Tuesday at PK Park against a UC San Diego team that came in with just a 21-24 record. After a four-loss week against Oregon State, the Ducks lost their sixth in a row, falling 3-0 to the Tritons.

Oregon recorded just one hit in the team’s second consecutive shutout. After going more than three years without being shut out, the Ducks have been held scoreless three times in the last week. They didn’t even reach base until the sixth inning on Tuesday.

“We’re in a funk right now,” head coach Mark Wasikowski said. “Coaches need to do a better job of preparing the team.”

Right-hander Christian Ciuffetelli, who’s been solid for the Ducks in a relief role, got his second start of the season. He retired the first six batters he faced with a pair of strikeouts. The Oregon bats also went down quietly, as neither team recorded a baserunner through the first two innings.

The first runner was a leadoff single against Ciuffetelli in the third. After issuing a one-out walk to the nine hitter, Ciuffetelli was taken out. Logan Mercado came in and struck out two batters to keep UCSD off the board. That extended his strikeout streak to six consecutive batters, dating back to Sunday.

“Logan’s done very, very well,” Wasikowski said. “He brings the right energy, the right mentality. He throws a lot of strikes and he’s been very successful. He pitched exceptionally well today.”

Tritons pitcher Austin Smith, who was also batting sixth in the lineup, exited the game after two perfect innings. He remained in the six-hole as the DH. The Ducks still couldn’t record a baserunner in the third inning against Noah Conlon and his 7.33 ERA.

Mercado began the fourth inning with another strikeout. His streak of seven in a row then ended on an error by third baseman Drew Cowley. A subsequent single put runners on the corners, and the Tritons took a 1-0 lead on a groundout to first.

Oregon’s usual Friday starter RJ Gordon took the mound for the fifth. It was just a bullpen day for Gordon, but Wasikowski indicated on Sunday that a shakeup in the rotation could be coming.

The Tritons manufactured a run against Gordon with a bunt hit, a sacrifice bunt and a run-scoring single. UCSD took a 2-0 lead before Oregon even had a batter reach base.

The Ducks could hardly touch Conlon, who came into the game with a 1.93 WHIP. They struck out five times in three innings against him, as UCSD carried a perfect game into the sixth inning.

Gavin Grant finally got on base with two outs in the sixth after the first 17 Ducks were retired. He squeaked a seeing-eye infield single through the left side, letting the small crowd of Oregon fans take a sigh of relief that they weren’t about to be on the wrong side of history. Tanner Smith popped out as the Ducks still couldn’t scratch a run across.

Oregon’s usual Saturday starter Isaac Ayon came in for the seventh. It was his first relief appearance of the season, perhaps further indicating that major changes are about to be made to the rotation. Wasikowski, however, said it was just a bullpen day for Ayon, like with Gordon.

Ayon worked around a one-out single in a scoreless seventh.

Cowley was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the seventh, but the next three Ducks were retired. Josh Kasevich struck out looking on a 3-2 pitch to end the inning.

Ayon served up a solo homer onto the shed in right field in the eighth, extending the Tritons’ lead to 3-0.

The Ducks tried to shake things up in the bottom of the eighth. Tyler Ganus pinch hit for Jacob Walsh, who struck out twice and made an error in the previous inning. Sam Novitske pinch hit for Josiah Cromwick. Both of them grounded out, and Colby Shade lined out to end another one-two-three inning for Oregon.

With the Ducks down to their last chance, Grant and Smith made two quick outs. Cowley walked to keep them alive, but Brennan Milone flew out to left to end the game.

The team hasn’t scored since Milone’s two-run homer on Saturday. The Ducks hit very few balls hard all day, only narrowly avoiding a no-hitter with Grant’s lucky infield single. Wasikowski said his message to the team is simply that he and the other coaches need to do a better job of preparing them.

“That’s on me,” Wasikowski said. “That’s on me and the coaching staff, and we’ll do a better job getting these guys ready to play in the future.”

Oregon (28-20) will wrap up the two-game series against UCSD (22-24) Wednesday at 4 p.m.