After spending four years at UCLA, Medford, Oregon, native Chase Cota decided to play his last year of college football in his home state back in February.

The former standout at South Medford High School showed why he was such a highly coveted transfer this offseason in his first game as a Duck in Autzen Stadium.

Cota’s father Chad played safety for the Ducks and was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 1995. He was inducted into the Oregon athletics hall of fame in 2012.

Though he is a newcomer to this offense, Cota is also the oldest person in the receivers group but has quickly shown his teammates he doesn’t need much time to adjust to a new program.

Also new to the receiver room, former running back Seven McGee understands the challenges of coming into a new room and told reporters post-spring game that Cota has handled it with ease.

“Chase came in, and he was a born leader,” McGee said. “Looking at Chase and just learning from him in practice and seeing what he can do today. It’s crazy. Chase is a great player.”

Fellow receiver Donte Thornton also had some high praise for Cota post-spring game.

“Ah man. Chase Cota was going crazy today,” Thornton said. “I was like, I want Chase Cota on my team.”

In the first half, Cota made three tough grabs and showed that he’s more than willing to use his 6-foot-3 frame to go up and make contested catches over defenders.

He continued displaying his elite catchability through the second half, grabbing three more balls for 57 yards.

He ended the game as the green team’s leading receiver with six catches for 100 yards.

Also impressed with his game today was quarterback Jay Butterfield, who connected with Cota on three plays for 47 of his 100 yards.

“Contested catches. Great Routes. [Chase] isn’t a rookie; he’s a vet,” Butterfield said. “He’s not new to this and the moment didn’t look like it was too big for him.”

Whether it was over, between or beneath defenders Cota’s size and skillset set him up to be a heavily used piece in Kenny Dillingham’s offense.