Oregon kept up its theme of adding California talent by gaining the commitment of four-star athlete Jalil Tucker on Friday. Tucker is the second Californian recruit to commit to the Ducks this week, joining Tetairoa McMillan.
Tucker is a 6-foot, 180-pound athlete from San Diego, California. Tucker currently ranks as the third-best recruit in the 2022 class, and boosts the Ducks into the top five recruiting classes in the nation.
According to 247Sports Composite, Tucker is the No. 61 player in the nation and the No. 5 player in California.
Tucker continues the long tradition of the California pipeline to Oregon, making him the fifth California commit in the 2022 class. Oregon has been able to use offensive weapons like Tucker very effectively in recent years by using its fast- paced West Coast offense. While someone like McMillan will have more of a standard wide receiver role, Tucker will be able to both run and catch the ball, similar to Jaylon Redd, or even former Duck DeAnthony Thomas.
Cristobal clearly values the offense, as he now has 12 offensive commits compared to seven defensive commits in the 2022 class. Shaping up the offensive line is clearly his top priority, but getting athletes who can move the ball is definitely a close second.
Oregon has a huge supply of wide receivers and running backs on the roster already, so immediate impact for Tucker is questionable. Expect for him to redshirt and learn the offense his first year while preparing to get play time in his second season.
Cracking the top five this early on in the recruiting process is a huge achievement for Cristobal. The 2022 class might just beat out 2020's, making for one of the best recruiting classes Oregon football has ever had.