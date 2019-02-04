With wins over then-ranked No. 14 Utah and Colorado last weekend, the Oregon women's basketball team have moved up to No. 3 in the AP Top-25 Poll — matching the highest rank in program history.
After defeating Utah, 87-65, on Friday, Oregon (21-1, 10-0 Pac-12) made program history two days later beating Colorado 102-43 for the team’s largest winning-deficit in conference play.
Oregon extended its winning streak to 14 games with a 12-0 record at home with the weekend’s victories.
The Ducks remain as the only undefeated team in the Pac-12. The next closest team is the No. 7 Oregon State Beavers (9-1). The two will meet next Friday, Feb. 15, in Eugene before playing the following game on Monday, Feb. 18, in Corvallis.
Outside of Oregon and OSU, three other Pac-12 teams are ranked in the AP Poll. Stanford comes in at No. 11, facing the Ducks Sunday, Feb. 10 in California at 1 p.m. After losing to the Ducks on Friday, Utah dropped from No. 14 to No.17. Also in the poll is Arizona State, which is tied at No. 20 with Rutgers.
Oregon will take its Bay-Area road trip this upcoming weekend. Traveling first to Berkeley, the Ducks will take on Cal on Friday at 8 p.m. On Sunday, the team will travel to Stanford to play the Cardinal in the afternoon.
Follow Maggie Vanoni on Twitter: @maggie_vanoni