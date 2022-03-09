For the second day in a row, Oregon men’s golf posted the best tournament score with a team 4-under, 280, putting the Ducks at 11-over for the tournament.

This was enough to hold off San Jose State by two strokes as the Ducks went on to win the 2022 Bandon Dunes Championship at the Sheep Ranch Course.

Individually, three Ducks shot under-par on Tuesday, including Yuki Moriyama, Nate Stember and Owen Avrit. Four Ducks also finished in the top-10 in individual scoring, including Greyson Leach and Greg Solhaug who ended at 1-over for the tournament. Leach and Solhaug solely competed as individuals in Bandon.

“We battled and fought through some challenging circumstances,” head coach Casey Martin said. “Playing competitive golf at Bandon Dunes is extremely difficult.”

Moriyama’s 3-under, 68, highlighted the Ducks’ victory, as he went for five birdies on the back nine. Avrit’s round included two birdies and 16 par’s for a 2-under, 69, which is good for his 13th round (out of 21) below par this season. Avrit also landed his third top-10 finish of the year, tying for sixth at even-par.

Stember had a 70 and Eric Doyle counted a 73 as well on Tuesday. Stember earned his second top-10 finish of the season, tying for eighth.

Competing as individuals only, Leach and Solhaug both capped off great showings in the final round. Leach’s first collegiate eagle helped him to a 70, while Solhaug’s 69 pushed the pair into a tie, as they shared fourth place on the leaderboard.

Oregon’s Bandon Dunes Championship was its second win and third top-two finish of the season. The Ducks won the Saint Mary’s Invitational in the fall and finished the Prestige in second place a few weeks ago.

The Ducks will be back in action on March 21 when they will host the 32nd Duck Invitational at the Eugene Country Club.