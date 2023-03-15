For the second year in a row, Oregon men’s golf posted the best tournament score with a team 5-over par, 581. Oregon’s Owen Avrit, paced the Ducks to victory as he led all individuals with 4-under, 140 over the two day tournament.

This performance was enough to hold off conference rivals Oregon State and Utah by seven strokes as the Ducks’ went on to win back-to-back Bandon Dunes championships at the Bandon Dunes Golf Course.

The event was cut short to 36 holes after excessive rain on Monday.

This isn’t the first time that Oregon has faced inclement weather this Spring, as its last tournament was canceled due to high winds.

Avrit shared the lead at 2-under following the first round. As his teammates Greg Solhaug, Aiden Krafft and Nate Stember struggled a bit, posting scores of 75,77 and 77, respectively.

Once the Ducks’ were back in action on Tuesday, they never looked back and kept the pin in sight.

“We had a bit of a difficult start. But the guys played amazing for the final nine holes,” Oregon head coach Casey Martin said. “Made a lot of clutch putts and shots.”

Solhaug, Krafft and Stember finished in the top-25 in individual scoring with 2-over, 3-over and 4-over, respectively.

Solhaug played the front nine in 2-under, which provided him with his best showing of the season. Krafft and Stember birdied twice in their final six and eight holes, respectively.

Avrit, the crown victor of the tournament, slotted home three birdies on holes 15,17 and 18, giving him his first outright collegiate title. He edged out Boise State’s Max Charles by two strokes, which should bump up his world amateur rank of 94.

“Owen has been terrific. He’s been so clutch, birdieing three of his final four to win,” Martin said.

The Ducks will be back in action on March 20 when they will host the 33rd Duck Invitational at the Eugene Country Club.