Cravon Gillespie didn’t make just one statement at the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships in Tucson, Arizona.
He made two.
Gillespie became the first Duck to run sub-10 for 100 meters, gapping the field to win the final in 9.97 seconds, which also tied the meet record. A few hours later, he ran clear of the field again in the 200 meters, setting personal best 20.17.
The men of Oregon won their 13th consecutive Pac-12 title by posting 173 points, safely above UCLA’s 140. With four events remaining, Oregon was tied with UCLA for the lead with 113 total points. But the sprinters and depth of the Ducks proved to be too much for the Bruins.
On the women’s side, USC beat out Oregon for the top spot for the second straight year. The Trojans sprints and middle distance squads proved to be too much for Oregon, exemplified by the 200-meter sweep and 4x100-meter victories. The Trojans outscored Oregon 154-137. In total, the Ducks collected eight conference titles throughout the event.
Jessica Hull took home the 1500-meter title, outkicking Stanford’s Jessica Lawson in the final straightaway to win in 4:16.42. The Ducks won both the long and triple jumps, with Rhesa Foster winning her second long jump title, setting a lifetime best of 20 feet, 7 ¾ inches. Chaquinn Cook also won her second triple jump title. Hannah Waller set a personal best of 51.60, good for third in the 400-meter final.
The men’s sprinters earned a plethora of points for Oregon. In the 100-meter final, the Ducks posted 25 points with four runners getting in the top-6. Oraine Palmer was right behind Gillespie, and ran a personal best of 10.25. Spenser Schmidt (10.41) and Rieker Daniel (10.43) placed fifth and sixth, respectively. In the 4x100-meter relay, the same four set a school and facility record of 38.72 seconds, clearing second-place by nearly a full second. A few hours later, Gillespie, Palmer and Daniel swept the 200 meters.
Orwin Emilien set a lifetime best in the 400 meters, winning in 45.91 seconds, improving by nearly five seconds. Eric Edwards Jr. handily won the 100-meter hurdles in 13.59 seconds. The freshman is now the Oregon’s third event winner in the past three seasons to take the title.
In the 5,000 meters, Cooper Teare was boxed in on the final lap, but outmaneuvered the competition in the last 100 meters to win in 13:47.77, becoming the first Duck since Edward Cheserek in 2015 to win the event.
Charlie Hunter finished runner up in the 800 meters in 1:49.42, collecting eight team points, and James West finished third in the 1,500 meters in 3:49.69.
Oregon has nearly two weeks off before the NCAA western preliminary rounds in Sacramento, California, on May 23.
