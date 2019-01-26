With 75 Oregon athletes competing at the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, against 10 nationally ranked teams, fast times and big performances were bound to happen.
The men finished first with 116 points, just one more than the runner up, Florida. The women finished second overall with 101 points. Arkansas' women won with 145.4 points.
The meet featured some of best competition the NCAA has to offer. In the men's 60 meters, Crayvon Gillespie ran a season-best 6.68, but he was outdone by Florida’s Grant Holloway, who won by a wide margin with a nation-best 6.51.
Eric Edwards Jr. continued to impress after a very successful start to his collegiate career. The freshman won the 60-meter hurdles in 7.69 seconds, the No. 4 time in school history.
The distance runners had multiple big performances with close wins. Jessica Hull broke her own school record in the mile, running 4 minutes, 31.03 seconds to take the win in her season debut. Hannah Waller won the 400 meters in 52.54 seconds, just one-tenth off her personal best.
Charlie Hunter won the 3,000 meters by outkicking a talented field to win in 7:59.88. Hunter was in the middle of the pack for most of the race before taking the lead with a little under a half mile to go. He outmaneuvered Edwin Kurgat of Iowa State who had led for most of the race, but could not match Hunter’s kick to the line.
Check that final lap by Charlie Hunter in his win at 3,000 meter!Sprint/hurdle finals coming up next on @SECNetwork.#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/YtD036vdmB— Oregon Track & Field (@OregonTF) January 26, 2019
Cooper Teare was one of two runners to go under four minutes in the men’s invitational mile. Teare took the win in 3:59.21 by outkicking Arkansas’ Cameron Griffith (3:59.68) in the final straightaway.
In a few weeks, the Ducks will split up on Feb. 8, with half traveling to Albuquerque, New Mexico, for the Don Kirby Invitational and the other half to Seattle for the Husky Classic.
