Oregon track and field finished the third day of the NCAA championships on Friday in Austin, Texas.
The men’s side of the competition finished their season tied for 12th place and scored 23 points. The overall winner for the men was Texas Tech. The women are tied for sixth place and have scored 10 points, with their final events taking place on Saturday. The overall leader on the women’s side is Arkansas.
Redshirt senior Cravon Gillespie had a memorable outing on Friday. Gillespie finished second in the 100 meter final. He finished in 9.93 seconds, the second fastest time in the world this year and the third fastest time in Pac-12 history. Gillespie also finished second in the 200 meter in a blistering time of 19.93 seconds, which is the third fastest time in Pac-12 history and fifth fastest in the world. Despite sub-10 and sub-20 times, he lost to Divine Oduduru of Texas Tech in both events.
Oregon men had mixed success in the other track events. In the 4X100-meter relay, the Ducks finished sixth out of eight teams. The participants were Gillespie, Spencer Schmidt, Jullius Shellmire and Oraine Palmer. Cooper Teare finished 22nd out of 24 runners in the 5,000 meter, with a time of 15 minutes and four seconds.
Oregon women have had a strong tournament and have a chance on Saturday to improve their position. The most notable finish for the women was in the javelin, where Keira McCarrell finished in 17th place.
The NCAA championships will conclude on Saturday, with the Oregon women having a lot to compete for.