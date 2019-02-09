One day after defeating Boise State 4-0, Oregon men’s tennis returned to the courts, defeating Louisville 6-1 to move to 7-0 at home. In the two matches, Oregon lost just one doubles match and one singles match.
The Ducks were up early after winning their fourth straight doubles point. Despite a quick Louisville advantage, after Thomas Laurent and Emmanuel Coste lost their match, the Ducks knotted it back up when Ty Gentry and Joshua Charlton won their match.
No. 42 Armando Soemarno and Charles Roberts secured the one-point lead when they won their second match of the weekend, improving their record to 12-3 on the season.
In singles play, Oregon continued its dominant ways at home.
No. 3 Laurent was the first to finish for the second time this weekend, defeating Brandon Lancaster 6-2, 6-1. Laurent, 90 wins, is now four wins away from setting a new all-time singles wins record at Oregon.
Charlton was the second to finish, putting the Ducks one win away from a clinch, taking his match 6-1, 6-4.
Roberts clinched the match in the sixth position, defeating David Mizrahi 4-6, 6-0, 6-3.
Unlike Friday, however, the match was being played out, so there would be no unfinished matches on the score sheet.
Gentry, 7-6(6) and No. 80 Coste, 7-6 (12-10), 5-7, 1-0 (10-8), won their matches while Riki Oshima dropped his 5-7, 6-2, 6-0.
Oregon will have eight days off before hosting Loyola Marymount on Sunday at the Student Tennis Center looking to go 8-0 at home.
