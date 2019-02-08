Just five days after securing a 3-0 weekend, the Oregon men’s tennis team, which received votes in the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association poll, dominated Boise State 4-0 Friday afternoon.
Following an incredibly quick doubles point, lasting under 30 minutes, Oregon had a 1-0 advantage. Oregon has now won three straight doubles points and six of its last eight in 2019.
No. 42 doubles pairing Armando Soemarno and Charles Roberts won 6-2 over Jack Heslin and Luka Soskic to improve to 11-3 on the season. Thomas Laurent and Emmanuel Coste clinched the point with a 6-1 win before their teammates, Ty Gentry and Joshua Charlton, could finish off their 5-1 lead.
“I think we have three rock-solid doubles teams right now,” head coach Nils Schyllander said. “There’s several guys behind them that are ready to step in if we need as well.”
In singles play, Laurent continued his run at the record books. Laurent controlled his match against Jack Heslin the entire time, winning the match 6-0, 6-2.
The senior is just five wins away from eclipsing Jayson Amos’ program record 93 singles wins. Schyllander is not just impressed with the wins, but by the journey Laurent has taken to be in this position.
“He leads by example,” Schyllander said. “To keep in mind too, he didn’t play his first fall too. He came in January. He didn’t play the last two regionals because he already qualified for nationals through the All-American. He’s been playing [in the No. 1 position] and he came into college tennis when we started playing the clinch-clinch format. So for him to be five shy with all that, it’s pretty remarkable.”
Oregon’s second win came when Riki Oshima defeated Simon Arca Sostas 6-0, 6-2. The sophomore has worked on hitting good shots, stepping and coming to the net. The results are showing as he now holds a 12-5 record.
“I think from last year, I was too passive sometimes during the match,” Oshima said. “I am more offensive than last year and that transformation makes me play better.”
Gentry clinched the match over Max Blancaneaux 6-4, 6-2, bringing his win-streak to eight. Gentry, who was 25-6 last season, mostly out of the No. 5 position, is continuing to produce regardless of the position. The junior has posted an 11-3 record thus far and is 5-0 in the No. 3 position.
“He’s steady-eddy,” Schyllander said. “... We know how good he is and we try to let him know all the time, but it comes down to him just believing in himself and just knowing he’s that good. Hopefully you hear it enough that it’s gonna stick. Winning some doesn’t hurt either. Once you get on that winning train, it doesn’t hurt.”
Charlton, Coste and Ethan Young-Smith’s matches went unfinished with the dual being played to clinch, but all three were in winning positions in their matches.
Oregon will retake the court Saturday, looking to extend its win-streak to five matches against Louisville at 2 p.m.
