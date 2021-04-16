Friday will be remembered as the last time seniors Emmanuel Coste and Brandon Lam played a home tennis match for Oregon.
As fate would have it, Oregon needed one point to seal the victory over No. 16 Stanford — the last remaining players for Oregon: Coste and Lam.
After Lam closely won his first set 7-5, the intensity heightened. With fans being allowed back in attendance, he was encouraged by an intimate yet loud crowd.
Up 5-4 in the second set, Lam was in the best position to win. He sent a shot to Stanford’s William Genesen, who was unable to return it, hitting it into his own net. The win put Oregon at 15 on the year and gave Lam a moment that he will remember forever.
“It feels unbelievable,” Lam said. "I was playing pretty well up until 5-2, then it kinda hit me and I got a little tight, but Coach [Arron] Spencer just told me to let it all out. 'I don't care if you miss, just rip it.' That's what I did and it worked. I'm just really happy."
With Friday’s victory, the Ducks not only gave Stanford their first Pac-12 loss of the season but also capped off a 14-0 and undefeated record at home.
“This is a big-time win over a very good Stanford team, and for one of our seniors in Brandon to finish it off…it couldn’t have been a better ending,” head coach Nils Schyllander said.
The Ducks had to fight an uphill battle all afternoon after losing the doubles point for just the fifth time all year.
Joshua Charlton and Quinn Vandecasteele, the No. 42 doubles team in the country, made their presence known, winning and elevating their record to 8-2 this season.
Despite the loss in doubles, Vandecasteele, Charlton, Jesper Klov-Nilsson and Lam all won their matches.
Coste, the 2018 ITA Northwest Regional singles champion, and Lam aren’t done quite yet. The Ducks will play in the Pac-12 tournament which starts April 23 in San Diego.