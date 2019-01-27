Oregon men’s tennis started the weekend with a 4-1 win over Minnesota. The Ducks grabbed a close doubles point. Oregon’s No. 1 doubles pair of Charles Roberts and Armando Soemarno fell first, but pairs Ty Gentry and Joshua Charlton and Emmanuel Coste and Thomas Laurent both won 7-5.
Minnesota tied the match at one when Mario Alpeza defeated Riki Oshima 7-5, 6-2. But, Oregon won three points in a row for the victory. No. 5 Thomas Laurent defeated Josip Krstanovic on court one 6-4, 6-2. Ty Gentry then defeated Jackson Allen 6-3, 6-1 on court three, and soon after Charlton beat Justyn Levin 7-6(4), 6-4.
"What a great team win over a Minnesota program that advanced to the Sweet 16 last year," head coach Nils Schyllander said. "We were in a huge hole in doubles but fought back and saved five match points that would have given them the doubles point.”
On Sunday, Oregon faced Stanford outside of conference play. Oregon fell 4-0 to the No. 10 Cardinal.
Stanford won the doubles point 2-1. Roberts and Soemarno lost 6-2 on court one. Coste and Laurent won 7-5 on court two, but Stanford won the doubles point when Charlton and Gentry fell 7-6(4).
In singles, Roberts lost 6-1, 6-3 on court six. Coste fell next, this time 6-0, 6-1 to Alexandre Rotsaert. Stanford clinched the dual win when No. 20 Alex Geller defeated No. 5 Laurent on court one 6-4, 6-2.
