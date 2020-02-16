Oregon men’s tennis earned another comprehensive win on Sunday, taking down the Nebraska Cornhuskers 6-1. The Ducks are currently on a five-game winning streak. Oregon quickly reached the four wins to win the match, but it still competed, picking up two extra singles wins to cap of a successful day.
In doubles play, No. 9 Joshua Charlton and Ty Gentry had their hands full against Andre Saleh and Albert Sprlak Puk, so it was up to the other duos to secure the doubles point. Brandom Lam and Charles Roberts beat Patrick Cacciatore and William Gleason, 6-2. The second doubles win of the day came from Jesper Klov-Nilsson and Riki Oshima, when they defeated Shunya Maruyama and Victor Moreno Lozano, 6-2.
“We started doubles very strong on both my court and the third court,” Roberts said. “We were already breaking them.”
The momentum carried over into singles play. Emmanuel Coste had one of his best showings all season when he breezed past Sprlak Puk, 6-1, 6-3.
“One of my best matches so far this year. I’m usually last finishing and, I don’t know, for some reason today I finished first and I played so well,” Coste said.
Right on Coste’s heels, freshman Luke Vandecasteele defeated Cacciatore in two sets, winning, 6-4, 6-2. To secure the match, No. 29 Charlton defeated Moreno Lozano in two sets, the first being a hard fought 7-5 result and second set ending 6-3.
To finish out the day Oshima beat Saleh, 6-4, 7-5. Oregon’s lone loss of the day happened in the second-to-last match. Klov-Nilsson lost a tough opening set to Maruyama, 7-6, falling 7-4 in tiebreakers. However the second set was one-sided as Maruyama won 6-1 to earn a victory.
The final match of the day was between Gentry and Gleason. Gentry dropped his opening set, 6-2, but he battled back in the next two sets. He won, 6-4, in both the second and third sets to earn the win.
The team has been clicking at the moment as they improve to 8-2 on the season.
“Our group is perfect,” Coste said. “We’re strong at every spot, doubles are getting better and better, the atmosphere in the group is super cool. We’re like brothers.”
Oregon will travel to San Diego on Saturday to take on Loyola Marymount.