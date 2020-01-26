2019.02.08.EMG.CJC.MTEN.UO.vs.BOISESTATE-20.jpg

Ducks junior Ty Gentry serves the ball. Oregon Ducks men’s tennis takes on Boise State University at the Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 08, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)

After dropping a close match against Georgia Tech on Saturday, the Ducks roared back against South Alabama, sweeping the Jaguars 4-0. Oregon earned the doubles point and won three straight single matches to finish the weekend 1-1.

In doubles play, No. 8 Ty Gentry and Joshua Charlton squared off against No. 30 Clement Marzol and Loic Cloes and won 6-4 securing the doubles point. With the victory, the duo moves up to 8th all time in doubles wins. Elsewhere, Charles Roberts and Brandon Lam defeated Leon Pet’ko and Jordan Coutinho 6-2. Finally Riki Oshima and Emmanuel Coste lost to Martin Bugaj and Sebastien Collard 6-3.

In singles play, Oregon rattled off three straight victories to close out the match. Oshima recovered from his doubles loss to beat Louis Delcour 6-0, 6-2. Lam took down Coutinho in two sets winning 6-1, 6-4. Finally, freshman Luke Vandecasteele earned the clinching point Bugaj 6-3, 6-2. The remaining three matches went unfinished. 

Oregon will return to action on Feb. 1 against Santa Clara.

