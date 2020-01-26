After dropping a close match against Georgia Tech on Saturday, the Ducks roared back against South Alabama, sweeping the Jaguars 4-0. Oregon earned the doubles point and won three straight single matches to finish the weekend 1-1.
In doubles play, No. 8 Ty Gentry and Joshua Charlton squared off against No. 30 Clement Marzol and Loic Cloes and won 6-4 securing the doubles point. With the victory, the duo moves up to 8th all time in doubles wins. Elsewhere, Charles Roberts and Brandon Lam defeated Leon Pet’ko and Jordan Coutinho 6-2. Finally Riki Oshima and Emmanuel Coste lost to Martin Bugaj and Sebastien Collard 6-3.
In singles play, Oregon rattled off three straight victories to close out the match. Oshima recovered from his doubles loss to beat Louis Delcour 6-0, 6-2. Lam took down Coutinho in two sets winning 6-1, 6-4. Finally, freshman Luke Vandecasteele earned the clinching point Bugaj 6-3, 6-2. The remaining three matches went unfinished.
Oregon will return to action on Feb. 1 against Santa Clara.