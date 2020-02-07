The Oregon men’s tennis faced their first single-game road test of the spring season on Friday in Louisville to take on the Cardinals.
Oregon’s three-match winning streak was on the line as they hit the floor against the Cardinals, who had won their last four of five on their home court.
The Ducks pulled out a win from behind in singles play, winning four of six matches.
During doubles play, the Duck’s were unable to secure the point as Oregon’s two doubles teams lost, forcing the third match of Joshua Charlton and Ty Gentry to stop play at 5-3. Going into the match, the Duck’s top doubles duo of sophomore Charlton and senior Gentry are currently ranked No. 5 in the most recent ITA rankings released on February 5.
Charlton had one of his biggest challenges of the season in singles play, facing Louisville’s Tin Chen, who is ranked No. 66 in the country. Charlton took down the ITA Ohio Valley Regional champion 6-2, 6-2. He is now 18-5 and No. 29 on the singles ranking.
Junior Riki Oshima clinched Oregon’s 4-3 win after a tiebreaker set that went 2-6, 7-6, 6-2.
Oregon is traveling back home on Sunday for a match against Nebraska before they hit the road again next week to San Diego to face San Diego and Loyola Marymount.
