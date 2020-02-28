Top-ranked USC rolled into Eugene on Friday afternoon and was able to get past Oregon, 4-1. After a series of competitive doubles matches, the Trojans were able to blow the game open in singles play and secured the victory.
In doubles play, Oregon was almost able to get the best of USC before ultimately losing, 2-1. It was not the best outing for No. 11 Joshua Charlton and Ty Gentry, as they fell to No. 19 Daniel Cukierman and Riley Smith, 6-4. After being down 5-2, the duo was able to somewhat close the gap, but it was not enough.
But Oregon’s less-heralded duos stepped up. Charles Roberts and Brandon Lam defeated Stefan Dostanic and Brandon Holt, 6-4. Jesper Klov-Nilsson and Riki Oshima almost defeated Mor Bulis and Ryder Jackson, but lost 7-1 in tiebreakers.
“It wasn’t an easy opponent today,” Roberts said.”They’re No. 1 in the nation. We just have to keep going at it positively like in practice. We need that chemistry.”
Singles play was a daunting task for the Ducks, as most of USC’s singles players are nationally ranked, but Oregon was able to hold its own in some matches. Oregon was even able to earn a singles victory when Luke Vandecasteele defeated No. 83 Ryder Jackson in two sets, 6-3, 6-2. He earned his first career Pac-12 win.
“To be perfectly honest, serving up 5-2 in the second, I was thinking about it,” Vandecasteele said. “I’ve been practicing well these last couple of weeks so I knew I had it in me.”
But the other matches were tough for Oregon. No. 1-ranked Cukierman defeated Emmanuel Coste in two sets. In the first, Cuckierman secured an easy 6-1 win. Coste battled in the second set, but still fell, 6-4. Gentry lost to No. 15 Mor Bulis in two sets, 6-3, 6-4, in what was a quiet outing for Gentry.
To clinch the match, Jake Sands defeated Klov-Nilsson in two sets. The first was an intense match that went 6-4 in Sands’ favor. But Sands outlasted Klov-Nilsson in the second set and defeated him, 6-1.
Oregon is on a two-game losing streak, as they lost to San Diego last weekend. The schedule will not let up for Oregon, who hosts No. 22 UCLA on Sunday.
“After USC, I’m pretty happy we were able to play today,” Vandecasteele said. “They’re a really good team. We almost snuck out the doubles point and in singles we were right there. If anything I think it should give us more confidence as a team.”