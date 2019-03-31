The No. 31 Oregon men’s tennis team lost its first home match of the season Sunday in a 4-2 loss at the hands of Utah.
The Ducks, who last played March 15, held a 2-1 lead, but the Utes rattled off three straight wins in order to take the match.
The Utes recorded the doubles point despite Oregon’s Joshua Charlton and Ty Gentry defeating David Micevski and Slava Shainyan 6-3. Utah tied the doubles match with a 6-3 win by Azat Hankuliyev and Dan Little over Riki Oshima and Charles Roberts. The Utes clinched the point when Russell Benkaim and Joe Woolley defeated Emmanuel Coste and Armando Soemarno 7-5.
Oregon won the first two singles matches to take a 2-1 lead but couldn’t hold on.
Oshima defeat Shainyan 6-4, 6-2, and Charlton defeated Benkaim 6-4, 6-1, but the scoring for Oregon stopped there.
Mathias Gavelin defeated Ethan Young-Smith 6-3, 6-4 to tie the match at two, and Woolley defeated Evan Felcher 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to take a 3-2 lead.
The Ducks were without No. 4 singles player Thomas Laurent, which forced head coach Nils Schyllander to alter the lineup. This moved No. 125 singles player Coste to move up to the No. 1 position. He lost a three set match to No. 42 Little 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to clinch the match.
Gentry’s match vs. No. 111 Micevski 7-6 (8-6), 3-6, 1-2 unfinished.
Oregon’s next match is April 5, at 5 p.m. in Tempe, Arizona.
