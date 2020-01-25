The Ducks men’s tennis team came up short on Saturday, losing to Georgia Tech 3-4 in a hotly contested match in College Station, Texas . After going 3-3 in singles play, Oregon lost the doubles tiebreaker, falling 2-1 to secure the victory for Georgia Tech.
In doubles play, No. 8 Joshua Charlton and Ty Gentry cruised to a 6-1 win in their match against Pablo Schelcher and Marcus McDaniel. However, the other Oregon duos were not so lucky. It was a tough outing for Luke Vandecasteele and Charles Roberts who lost 6-1 against Keshav Chopra and Andrew Martin. Riki Oshima and Emmaunel Coste also lost their match 6-2 against Carlos Divar and Chris Yun.
In singles play, Oregon and Georgia Tech split in some hard fought matches. No. 14 Charlton took down Martin in two sets 7-6, 6-1. Charlton improved to 14-5 after his win. Gentry also posted a win in a tight match with Schelcher winning both sets 7-6. Finally, freshman Jesper Klov-Nilsson continues to impress and he earned another win against Chopra 6-2, 6-1.
It wasn’t all wins for the Ducks. Vandecasteele won his first set against Yun 7-6 but fell in the next two sets to lose the match. Cole Gromley defeated Coste in three sets, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6. Finally, McDaniel defeated Oshima in two sets 6-4, 6-2.
Oregon will be back at it tomorrow taking on either Texas A&M or South Alabama.