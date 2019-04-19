The Oregon men's tennis team was defeated 4-3 in a hotly contested match against No. 12 Stanford at home on Friday. The Ducks are now 13-8 on the season and the Cardinal improve to 15-5.
Although the Ducks started with an early deficit, they were able tie the match up at three all. Ultimately, the match was decided by an electrifying battle between No. 13 Axel Geller of the Cardinal and No. 12 Thomas Laurent of the Ducks.
Geller won the first set 6-4 but Laurent was able to take the second set 7-6.
By that point, Geller vs. Laurent was the last match going. Players on both teams and Duck fans were loudly cheering for their respective players. In the final set, Laurent was able to take a quick 4-0 lead, however Geller was able to seize the set and the match with a score of 7-6.
Oregon's three points came in singles play. Riki Oshima put in an impressive performance, defeating No. 114 Sameer Kumar in two sets (6-4, 6-1). Charles Roberts defeated Sangeet Sridhar (6-2,6-7,6-3) and Joshua Charlton scored a singles win in an intense match against Timothy Sah (7-6, 5-7, 6-4)
“I was a little temperamental on the court, the nerves started to kick in," Charlton said. "I knew I just had to keep backing myself, I have the game to win.”
Both the Roberts and Charlton matches were competitive, taking three sets to determine the winner. For the Cardinal, No.51 Alexandre Rotsaert defeated Emmanuel Coste (6-3, 6-4.) and No. 113 William Geneson defeated Ty Gentry in only two sets (6-1, 7,5.)
The doubles point wound up being the difference with both teams taking three singles matches. The Ducks lost both double matches they played, with Charlton and Gentry falling to Kumar and Sah 6-4. Coste and Armando Soemarno also fell, losing to Rotsaert and Sridhar 6-1. These consecutive defeats put Oregon into an early hole that they were ultimately unable to overcome.
The Ducks losing streak continues, the team is currently on a seven match losing streak and are just 1-6 in conference play this season. Oregon falls to 10-2 at home and only 2-6 on the road. The Ducks have not won a match as a team since they defeated Washington on March 9th. They have faced tough opponents, however, playing four ranked teams in Arizona State, Arizona, UCLA and USC. The Ducks went 0-4 during this period, falling to seventh out of eight teams in the conference.
“What is there to say," head coach Nils Schyllander said. "We played great, but we fell about a quarter of an inch short.”
Although the Ducks were ultimately defeated, the team was pleased with their performance.
“I think we will bounce back for sure," Charlton said. "We only lost by a point even though we lost the double matches. We have a lot of confidence for tomorrow."
The Ducks have only one more match this season against California before the Pac-12 championship. That match will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday.