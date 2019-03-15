The No. 17 Oregon men’s tennis team (13-2), winners of their last 10, lost a 4-3 match to the UCSB Gauchos (7-5) on Friday afternoon. The loss marked Oregon’s first since its 4-0 defeat to Stanford on Jan. 27.
Despite UCSB having already clinched the match 4-1, Oregon managed to scrape back two wins, which brought the score to its final.
The Gauchos began the matchup 1-0 after taking the doubles point pretty easily. The pair of Joseph Guillin and Victor Krustev shutout Thomas Laurent and Riki Oshima 6-0 to take the advantage. No. 72 Nicolas Moreno and Anders Holm defeated the No. 60 pair of Charles Roberts and Armando Soemarno 6-1 to clinch the point.
The game continued in favor of the Gauchos in singles play. Holm downed Roberts 6-1, 6-2 and No. 94 Krustev ended Gentry’s 13 match win streak. The loss also handed the previously undefeated Gentry his first loss in dual play.
Oregon’s Riki Oshima put the team on the board with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Joseph Rotheram, but the Gauchos clinched the dual on the next result. No. 39 Guillin defeated No. 90 Emmanuel Coste 6-4, 6-4 to officially end the match.
Following the result, Oregon’s Joshua Charlton and Thomas Laurent earned victories. Charlton’s 7-6, 6-3 win over Hironori Koyanagi extend his win streak to 13. He remains undefeated in dual-play, moving to 13-0.
No. 5 Laurent’s win over No. 13 Moreno was the lone three-set match. The senior extended his program record for career wins to 96 with a 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 win.
