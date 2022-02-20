After two promising home wins, the Oregon Ducks men’s tennis team was thoroughly outplayed by the San Diego Toreros on Sunday afternoon in Southern California, losing 4-0.
The matchup against the No. 25 ranked team in the nation began with Oregon’s No. 2 pairing of Ivailo Keremedvhiev and Jesper Klov-Nilson being outdueled 6-1 by San Diego’s Will Davies and Iiro Vasa.
The Ducks’ No. 15 ranked duo of Josh Charlton and Quinn Vandecasteele were unable to complete their match against the Toreros top pairing due to the doubles clinching point as the No. 3 matchup was won by San Diego 6-4, as well.
Charlton and Vandecasteel were down 5-4 when the doubles point was secured for the Toreros.
Unfortunately for Charlton, the same would occur in his singles game against the No. 7 ranked singles player in the nation, August Holmgren. They dueled for two sets, splitting both of them 6-3 until the match was sealed by Marvin Schaber of San Diego.
There were glimmers of hope for a Ducks victory throughout the singles section, but they were snuffed out by San Diego in the lower ranked singles matches.
San Diego substituted Alex Stater, who was the only singles participant that didn't compete in doubles, into the No. 4 slot against Klov-Nilson. This allowed the Toreros to switch the order of their singles players and gain a slight advantage.
Oregon’s Keremedchiev was finished first (6-4, 6-1) in a bout with Vasa, and was followed by losses from Ryoma Matsushita and Luke Vandecasteele.
The Ducks hope to come back stronger when they face the Wisconsin Badgers at home on Friday, Feb. 25 at 5 pm PT.