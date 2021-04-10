The Huskies took the doubles point in quick fashion. Oregon’s Brandon Lam and Ryoma Matsushita lost their set 6-1, and Emmanuel Coste and Jesper Klov-Nillson followed shortly with a 6-2 loss. Joshua Charlton and Quinn Vandecasteele were up 4-3 in their set, but it was all for naught as both matches finished before them.
Lam started singles play off on the right foot for the Ducks. After winning the first set 6-3, he was up 5-1 and lost the next two games, but bounced back and came away with a comfortable 6-3, 6-3 victory.
However, things didn’t go as well for the other Ducks in singles play. Quinn Vandecasteele lost 6-4, 6-2, while Emmanuel Coste put up a fight but fell 7-5, 6-2.
Charlton lost a decisive 4-4 game as he fell in the first set of his match, 6-4, but he bounced back with a 6-4 win to force a third set. He battled in the third set, but ultimately lost 6-4 as Washington secured the overall victory.
Despite the Huskies already having clinched the match, the Ducks played on. Luke Vandecasteele lost his first set 7-5, but won the second set in a tiebreak to join Charlton in playing a three-set match. However, like Charlton, he lost his third set 6-4.
Klov-Nilsson’s first two sets were as close as you can get, as he lost the first one in a tiebreak and won the second one in a tiebreak. Since the match was already decided, they went to a 10-point tiebreak, which Klov-Nilsson lost 10-4.
With the loss, the Ducks fall to 13-5 on the season. Their next match is scheduled for Friday in Eugene against Stanford at 3:00 p.m.