After losing three straight matches, the Ducks got in the win column with a 4-1 victory over New Mexico on Friday night. After grinding out a doubles win, Jesper Klov-Nilsson delivered the go-ahead point to clinch the match.
In doubles play, surging duo Charles Roberts and Brandon Lam earned a victory over Sergio Molina and Dominic West. The duo’s height advantage and powerful serves ultimately carried the day for the pair as they won 7-3 in tiebreakers.
To clinch the point, it was the usual suspects, No. 10 Ty Gentry and Joshua Charlton who secured the doubles point. They faced off against Raul Dobai and Jake Trondson and won 7-4 in tiebreakers. Riki Oshima and Klov-Nilsson were also in tiebreakers with their opponents, but the match was left unfinished.
“It’s a nice feeling to know you’re up 1-0,” Klov-Nilsson said.
In singles, Oregon was able to build on its lead. Freshman Luke Vandecasteele continued his run of strong performances on Friday. He easily defeated Facundo Bermejo in two sets, 6-4, 6-1.
“I have been playing really well these last couple of weeks. It shows me where my level’s at — you can’t get too content,” Vandecasteele said.
But the Lobos struck back, with Molina earning a win over Gentry. Gentry opened the match with a 6-4 defeat, but he was able to win the second set, 6-3. But he could not keep his momentum and lost the third set, 6-3.
After a 6-0 trouncing at the hands of Dobai, Oshima bounced back in a big way. He won his second set winning, 6-2. After losing a big lead in singles play last week, Oshima was able to complete his victory, winning the third set, 6-3.
Freshman Klov-Nilsson secured the clinching point for the Ducks. He faced off against Rafael Abdulsalam and won in two sets. After winning an easy 6-3 opening set, he grinded out a 7-5 victory in the second set to seal the win.
“It was really important for us to win this match,” Klov-Nilsson said. “We have lost a few matches in a row, and to be able to clinch it was really fun.”
Both of Oregon’s ranked singles players, No. 33 Charlton and newly ranked No. 94 Emmanuel Coste were unable to finish their matches, as it was the freshman who took care of business to snap a three-game losing streak.
“When you’re losing a lot of matches as a team, it can start to spiral pretty quick,” Vandecasteele said. “And it’s good for us [to win], especially last week against UCLA. It's big for us mentally.”
Oregon will continue its home stand on Sunday when they take on Old Dominion.