The Oregon Ducks are headed to Waco, Texas to take on 14-11 Alabama.
The Ducks found out Monday at the NCAA Selection Show that for the eighth time in program history, the Ducks will play in the NCAA tournament.
The Ducks will be one of 64 schools competing.
In the past 10 years, under head coach Nils Schyllander, the Ducks have made the tournament four times. Of those four times, Oregon has been able to advance to the second round in each of the last three appearances.
The Ducks finished their regular season with a 16-6 overall record and went a perfect 14-0 at home.
Oregon and Alabama have met before in the past. The two schools matched up back in 2015, when Oregon got the better of the Crimson Tide.
Now, the two teams will face-off in the first round on Saturday, May 8 at 9 a.m.