The No. 42 Oregon men’s tennis team (13-4, 1-2) fell 4-0 to the No. 32 Arizona State Sun Devils (10-10, 2-2) on Friday, extending the Ducks’ losing streak to three matches.
Arizona State backed Oregon into a corner early, taking the doubles point and the first three singles matches.
No. 9 doubles pair Dominik Kellovsky and Nathan Ponwith downed Ty Gentry and Joshua Charlton 6-3. Justin Roberts and Benjamin Hannestad won their doubles match over Armando Soemarno and Emmanuel Coste 6-1.
Charles Roberts and Riki Oshima’s match against No. 71 Tim Ruel and Andrea Bolla went unfinished with the Oregon pair leading 5-4.
The Sun Devils took the points in positions five and six to take the 3-0 lead. Ruehl defeated Ethan Young-Smith 6-0, 6-3 and Hannestad defeated Roberts 6-0, 6-3.
No. 71 Ponwith clinched the match for the Sun Devils with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Coste.
Gentry (6-3, 4-6, 0-0), Oshima (7-6, 3-3) and Charlton (6-4, 4-5) all had unfinished matches.
Oregon will take on No. 29 Arizona on Sunday, April 7, at 11 a.m. looking to break out of its recent slide.
