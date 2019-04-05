2019.02.08.EMG.CJC.MTEN.UO.vs.BOISESTATE-20.jpg

Ducks junior Ty Gentry serves the ball. Oregon Ducks men’s tennis takes on Boise State University at the Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 08, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)

The No. 42 Oregon men’s tennis team (13-4, 1-2) fell 4-0 to the No. 32 Arizona State Sun Devils (10-10, 2-2) on Friday, extending the Ducks’ losing streak to three matches.

Arizona State backed Oregon into a corner early, taking the doubles point and the first three singles matches.

No. 9 doubles pair Dominik Kellovsky and Nathan Ponwith downed Ty Gentry and Joshua Charlton 6-3. Justin Roberts and Benjamin Hannestad won their doubles match over Armando Soemarno and Emmanuel Coste 6-1.

Charles Roberts and Riki Oshima’s match against No. 71 Tim Ruel and Andrea Bolla went unfinished with the Oregon pair leading 5-4.

The Sun Devils took the points in positions five and six to take the 3-0 lead. Ruehl defeated Ethan Young-Smith 6-0, 6-3 and Hannestad defeated Roberts 6-0, 6-3.

No. 71 Ponwith clinched the match for the Sun Devils with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Coste.

Gentry (6-3, 4-6, 0-0), Oshima (7-6, 3-3) and Charlton (6-4, 4-5) all had unfinished matches.

Oregon will take on No. 29 Arizona on Sunday, April 7, at 11 a.m. looking to break out of its recent slide.

Maverick is an associate sports editor and reporter covering football, tennis, baseball, softball and basketball. To contact him, email him at [email protected]

