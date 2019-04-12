2019.02.08.EMG.CJC.MTEN.UO.vs.BOISESTATE-4.jpg

Sophomore Charles Roberts rises up to serve in a doubles match. Oregon Ducks men’s tennis takes on Boise State University at the Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 08, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)

The #48 Oregon men's tennis team suffered a defeat at the hands of #13 UCLA 4-1 in Los Angeles. The Ducks (13-6) are now 1-4 in Pac-12 play this season.

The Bruins improved to 13-4 on the season and remain undefeated in Pac-12 play. The Ducks' record on the road now stands at 2-5.

However, freshman Joshua Charlton was able to salvage a victory in singles play, defeating Ben Goldberg of the Bruins (6-2, 7-6, 7-5.) His personal record now stands at 19-3.

The Ducks were defeated in other matches across the board.

This included #33 Keegan Smith over Ty Gentry (6-1, 6-3) and #21 Maxime Cressy over Emmanuel Coste of the Ducks (6-1, 6-2.)

Eric Hanh defeated Ethan Young-Smith as well (7-6, 8-6, 6-1.)

The remaining matches of the day went unfinished. This included #49 Govind Nanda against the Duck’s Riki Oshima and Matthew Tsolakyan against Charles Roberts.

In Doubles, #4 Keegan Smith and Maxime Cressy defeated the Ducks duo of Joshua Charlton and Ty Gentry (6-3). Also Bryce Pereira and Patrick Zahraj defeated Armando Soemarno and Emmanuel Coste (6-3.) Govind Nanda and Connor Rapp played against Riki Oshima and Charles Roberts, this match went unfinished.

The Ducks will look to put in a stronger showing against #11 USC on Saturday night. They will also attempt to snap a five match losing streak.

