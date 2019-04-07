2019.02.08.EMG.CJC.MTEN.UO.vs.BOISESTATE-1.jpg

Ducks freshman Joshua Charlton prepares to serve. Oregon Ducks men’s tennis takes on Boise State University at the Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 08, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)

Oregon men’s tennis entered Pac-12 season with a singular loss and a top 20 national ranking. Only matches later though, they now stand at 13-5 with a 1-3 conference record and risk falling out of the top 50.

After losing 4-0 to Arizona State, the No. 42 Ducks closed out their road trip Sunday afternoon at No. 29 Arizona where they fell 4-1, dropping their fourth consecutive match and third straight match without standout Thomas Laurent.

Oregon’s sole point came in doubles play. Armando Soemarno and Ethan Young-Smith started it off by taking a 6-4 win on court three. Next, Joshua Charlton and Ty Gentry battled back from a 4-2 hole to clinch 6-4, leaving Charles Roberts and Ricki Oshima’s match unfinished as they trailed 6-5.

From there, it was downhill as Oregon went winless for the remainder of the afternoon as Laurent’s presence was sorely missed. Emmanuel Coste (6-3, 6-1), Gentry (6-2, 6-2) and Roberts (6-0, 6-4)dropped their matches.

Facing an uphill battle, the Ducks looked to Oshima, Charlton, and Young-Smith. Oshima hung in late, winning five games in a row to force a third set. Meanwhile, Charlton and Young-Smith also pushed their matches to a final set.

Oshima eventually succumbed 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 to hand Arizona the 4-1 victory. Charlton (6-2, 4-6, 4-5) and Young-Smith’s (7-5, 2-6, 5-4) matches were left unfinished.

After a 13-1 start to the year, expectations were sky high for the highly-talented Ducks. Mere matches later, however, their season is now plagued with uncertainty as they look to climb back through the ranks of a deep, unrelenting Pac-12 conference.

Oregon now returns home for the week as they look to their upcoming California road trip where they will face UCLA and USC in back to back days.

