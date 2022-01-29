The Oregon Ducks took down the Oklahoma State Cowboys 4-0 at the ITA Kickoff Weekend on the outdoor courts at the Texas Tennis Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday.
To begin the matchup, the No. 1 pairing of Josh Charlton and Quinn Vandecasteele for Oregon won with ease as they topped Alex Garcia and Tyler Zink 6-1.
The Ducks have yet to allow any of their opponents earn a team point so far this season. They stayed true to the course, as Ivailo Keremedchiev and Jesper Klov-Nilsson clinched the doubles point for Oregon in their 6-3 takeover against Sebastian Nothhaft and Maxim Verboven.
The younger Vandecasteele brother, Quinn, had an impressive showing in singles as well in his straight sets win (6-2, 6-4) against Garcia, who went undefeated in singles last season with the Baylor Bears.
Oregon’s top-ranked Charlton had his work cut out for him in his singles headline matchup against Zink, who is one of the top singles players in the Big 12.
Though Charlton was on the verge of another singles win, his teammates made faster work of their opponents and clinched the team victory for the Ducks.
Straight set wins became a trend for the Ducks as Klov-Nilsson did so while simultaneously solidifying the 4-0 team victory for Oregon.
With the win, the Ducks advance to the ITA championship match where they’ll face off against the host and a deep Texas squad this Sunday at 10 a.m. PT.