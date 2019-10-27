Emmanuel Coste and the pair of Ty Gentry and Joshua Charlton all advanced after strong play at the ITA Northwest Regional on Sunday.
Coste played two matches, the first coming against Neel Rajesh of Stanford — the hometown team. There was no contest as Coste took a straight-set win. Later, he faced Kent Hunter of Cal. The duo split the first two sets, each securing a 6-3 win. In the final set, the Oregon junior took over, winning 7-6 (2) for his second win of the day. It was his third three-set win of the weekend.
Meanwhile, Charlton and Gentry faced Kent Hunter and Jacob Brumm of Cal, a No. 5-8 seed. The Ducks’ duo won in convincing fashion, 8-6.
Should any Ducks win Regional championships, they’ll earn a spot at the ITA National Fall Championships. The championship will take place in Newport Beach, Calif, Nov. 6-10.
After Coste won last year’s regional singles title and Charlton, teamed with former UO standout Thomas Laurent, won the doubles crown, the Ducks are right back in the thick of things again this year.
On Monday, No. 100 Emmanuel Coste (4) will take on Damon Kesaris (9-16) of St. Mary’s at 12 p.m. Additionally, No. 45 Charlton/Gentry (2) are in line to face up against Feit/Hollingworth (9-16) of Gonzaga at 10 a.m.