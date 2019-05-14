Edwin Yi is tied for first place after the second round of the NCAA men’s regional golf tournament in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Yi leaped five spots on Tuesday and is now 8-under par with a combined two round score of 136 strokes. He tallied 67-of-136 strokes on Tuesday, two strokes less than his first outing. Yi is well positioned to be the individual champion.
However, Yi’s strong individual performance has not attributed to much team success. The Duck’s only moved up one spot on the team leaderboard and are sitting at sixth place after the second round of the tournament. The Ducks as a whole took 288 strokes on Tuesday for combined score of 577 stokes after two rounds.
The current team leader is Ohio State, who replaced Illinois on the top of the leaderboard. The Buckeyes have taken 565 strokes, meaning that the Ducks have their work cut if they want to win the region.
Other notable Ducks include, Yin Ho Yue who sits at 26th place and Ryan Gronlund, who sits at 34th place. Finally, farther down the standings include Craig Ronne at 41st place and Kevin Geniza who is at 73rd place.
The Ducks will conclude the regional on Wednesday, seeking a top-five finish to advance to the NCAA Championship