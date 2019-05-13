Oregon men's golf traveled to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for the NCAA regional tournament. This tournament is one of six regionals across the United States.
The Ducks are facing familiar Pac-12 foes Oregon State and California.
After day one, the Ducks are sitting at seventh place out of 14 teams. Oregon is tied with No.15 Texas Tech. They have taken a total of 289 strokes after round one and are 1-over par. The current leader is No.23 Illinois, who has taken a total of 279 strokes. As for the other Pac-12 competition, No.10 California is currently tied for fifth place and Oregon State tied for 10th place.
Edwin Yi was the top performer for the Ducks after the first day. Yi finished the day with 69 strokes and shot 3-under par to be tied for sixth place overall. Other notable Ducks include Yin Ho Yue, who sits at eighth place. Yue ended Monday with 70 strokes and shot 2-under par. The other Oregon golfers are lower on the leaderboard. Ryan Gronlund and Craig Ronne are both tied at 48th place. They have both taken 75 strokes and are 3-over par. Donald Kay is tied for 61st place with 77 strokes and is 5-over par.
Oregon will be back in action all day Tuesday.