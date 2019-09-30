After day two of the Nike Collegiate Invitational at Witch Hollow at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, in North Plains, Oregon, the Ducks remain in 14th place.
On Monday, Oregon shot 4-over for the second consecutive day. Freshman Nate Stember led the Ducks, shooting a 1-under 70. Additionally, he’s par for the tournament in a tie for 30th.
Stember had an up and down start to the day as he made two birdies and four bogies in the back nine. Later, however, he started the front nine with three straight birdies, and to close his day Stember ended with six straight pars.
Other Ducks on the leaderboards include Kevin Geniza (T-41st) at 2-over, Yin Ho Yue (T-43rd) at 3-over, Tom Gueant (T-49th) at 4-over, and Craig Ronne (T-69th) at 9-over.
Tomorrow beginning at 9:30 a.m., the Ducks will play the final round of the tournament on No. 10, paired with USC and Ohio State.
