Oregon men's golf tied for ninth place at The Goodwin as the Ducks competed against 26 other schools at Stanford Golf Course in Stanford, California.
The Ducks started the weekend tied for fifth but after the first round fell to a tie for seventh before finishing the third and final round tied for ninth with Northwestern, BYU and Nevada.
Individually, Ryan Gronlund shot 4-over to tie for 19th after heading into the final round in the top five. Gronlund was the only Duck to hit under 70 this weekend, which he did in round two.
Yin Ho Yue shot Oregon's best final round with a 1-over 71 as he tied for 46th while Kevin Geniza finished 9-over to tie for 55th and Donald Kay tied for 85th with a 14-over weekend.
Edwin Yi didn't place after his score on Friday was disqualified for signing an incorrect scorecard. He shot a 73 in round three on Saturday.
The Ducks compete next from April 15-17 in Santa Cruz, California, in the Western Intercollegiate.
