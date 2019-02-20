In their second tournament of the spring season, the Oregon men's golf team finished in fifth place, out of 16 teams, at The Prestige Presented by Charles Schwab in La Quinta, California at the PGA West Greg Norman Course. Oregon ended 17 over with redshirt senior Ryan Gronlund leading the team with a 10th-place finish individually.
"The golf course and conditions were difficult, but I felt like we handled the adversity fairly well,” head coach Casey Martin told GoDucks. “Still a few too many water and desert balls, but we are getting better."
Oregon opened the tournament on Monday shooting 6-over. The team finished with a fifth-place finish in round one. Gronlund shot a 2-under 69 to finish the day tied for sixth with just four shots off the lead. Next on the board for Ducks was junior Kevin Geniza who tied for 24th place, shooting 2-over 73 in the opening round. Both senior Edwin Yi and freshman Yin Ho Yue tied for 35th, finishing 3-over 74. The day marked Yue’s first career start as a Duck.
The Ducks remained in fifth place, shooting just 1-over, after round two. Gronlund also remained at his position in the individual competition from the day before as well. Yi, however, shot a 2-under 69 for the low round of the day and moved up 22 spots from Monday to be tied at No. 13. Yue also improved, advancing in the rankings to tie at the No. 17. Geniza, on the other hand, finished 3-over 74 and dropped to a tie at No. 32.
On the final day of the tournament, Gronlund shot 2-over 73 by starting the day with six straight pars. Yi finished right behind Gronlund, tied for 11th. And Geniza finished 1-over 72 to tie for 24th place, while Yue finished tied for 43rd.
The Ducks will play their first tournament in the state of Oregon when they travel to Bandon, Oregon on March 10. Oregon will play in the Bandon Dunes Championship March 10 through March 12.
