As the Ben Hogan Invitational concluded Tuesday in Fort Worth, Texas, Oregon men’s golf team posted a final score of 851 and 11-under par.

In the field of 16 teams, the Ducks found themselves in the middle of the pack at the Colonial Country Club. The Ducks tied for ninth place with the University of Florida and tournament host Texas Christian University.

Oregon’s lineup included seniors Owen Avrit and Nate Stember, who have averaged 69.33 and 71.33 this season, respectively. Sophomore Greyson Leach was third in the lineup and has averaged 70.33 thus far. Freshman Aidan Krafft has played beyond his years as he’s averaged a score of 73.17: the best in the lineup. Junior Greg Solhaug played fifth, and his average has been 70 this season.

Solhaug’s 1-under, 209 highlighted the Ducks’ performance as he shot the lone eagle for the team throughout the two-day tournament and tied for 15th place. Leach tied for 31st as he shot 3-over, 213, which included a team best 11 birdies for the Ducks. Avrit finished 5-over, 215, which placed him in 44th. Krafft tied for 55th on the leaderboard, as he shot 7-over, 217. Stember finished 70th, as he shot 11-over, 221.

Solhaug and Leach played their best in the final round as they each shot 68. Avrit and Stember shot 70 and 72, respectively, in the second round; these were their best performances of the tournament. Krafft performed his best in the first round as he shot 70.

“It was a difficult golf course and the best field in college golf,” Oregon head coach Casey Martin said. “Obviously, we want to get better and clean some stuff up. But overall we showed we can play with these great teams.”

The Ducks struggled in the first two rounds, as they shot 284 and 287 as a team. However, they finished with a strong final round where they shot a combined 280.

Oregon golf is back in action from Oct. 31––Nov. 1, where they will play in the Cal Poly Invitational at Preserve Country Club in Carmel, California.