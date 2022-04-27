The Pac-12 championships at the Aldarra Golf Club in Sammamish, Washington wrapped up on Wednesday as Oregon finished fourth as a team.

The Ducks 2-under, 354 final round score was the best of the field as they held onto Tuesday’s fourth place spot through the end of day.

They finished only two strokes behind the third place No. 4 Arizona State Sun Devils. No. 8 Washington won the tournament at 2-over with No. 17 Stanford finishing in second place, three shots short of the Huskies.

As for individual scoring, Oregon had three players finishing in the top-10. Yuki Moriyama finished in third place for the second year in a row at the Pac-12 championships. He was consistent throughout the tournament and at one point on Wednesday pulled within one stroke of the leader.

Moriyama’s 1-under, 70 got him to 6-under for the tournament, but left him two strokes shy of the outright winner, Noah Woolsey of Washington.

Mariyama was also the only golfer to par or better in all four rounds.

“Awesome for Yuki,” head coach Casey Martin said. “He had been struggling a bit early in the year, but has worked his tail off to get back on track.”

Owen Avrit and Nate Stember tied for tenth place. Stember jumped a few spots with his even-par, 71, while Avrit regressed from his previous rounds with a 2-over, 73.

With three top-10 finishers for the tournament, it was freshman Greyson Leach who had the best round of the day on Wednesday. Leach’s four birdies in the final round helped him shoot a 3-under, 68 as he tied for 28th overall at 8-over.

Eric Doyle and Greg Solhaug also counted 1-over, 72 rounds for the Ducks.

“The guys played great today and shot the low round of the day. I was really pleased with how they competed,” Martin said.

On May 4 at 1 p.m. the NCAA regional selections will be made on the Golf channel to determine where the Ducks will be playing on May 16-18.