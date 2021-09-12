2019.04.24.EMG.BCG.GOLF.NCAA-15.jpg

Freshman Tom Gueant chips the ball. Oregon Ducks men's golf plays in the Pac-12 Championships at Eugene Country Club in Eugene, Ore. on April 24, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)

 Benjamin Cooper Green

The Oregon men’s golf team opened their season this weekend, finishing eighth out of 14 teams in the Maui Jim Intercollegiate tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona. They rebounded from a tough season opener on Friday to put together a strong Saturday and Sunday.

The Ducks started the tournament and their season with a disappointing performance on Friday, tying for 12th place.

Owen Avrit was their leading performer, shooting an even-par 70. He was consistent, posting a total of 14 pars. Craig Ronne and Eric Doyle finished right behind him with 71 each. It was the first college tournament for freshman Doyle, who got off to a hot start posting two birdies in his first three holes.

As a team, the Ducks shot a 7-over 287 on Friday.

They improved drastically on Saturday, shooting a 14-under 266 to move up to ninth in the standings. Their 14-under round was the third-best score of the day.

Ronne shot a 6-under 64, and the team collected five birdies and two eagles to bounce back from a lackluster Friday performance. They were at just 1-under after the first nine holes, but posted 13-under in the back half of the day.

“Obviously, I’m pleased with the results today,” head coach Casey Martin said on Saturday. “We had a tough day yesterday, but how we responded to that today, I think says a lot about this team.”

Avrit shot a 4-under, posting five birdies in his final 10 holes, while Doyle shot a 2-under.

The Ducks kept that momentum into Sunday’s action, posting a 13-under 267 — just one stroke worse than Saturday.

Avrit set his career best, shooting a 6-under, while Yuki Moriyama and Tom Gueant shot a 4-under and 3-under, respectively.

The strong all-around effort pushed the Ducks up to eighth overall for the tournament. They were fueled by the last two days of action, shooting a combined under-27 after a mediocre 7-over on Friday.

“Really encouraged by our last two rounds,” Martin said. “Happy for Owen. He had a terrific tournament, but everyone really competed and contributed the last two days and that’s what we’re looking for.”

Up next, Oregon will compete in the Husky Invitational on Sept. 20-21.

