Oregon was unable to rally back from Colorado's best first-half performance of the season, as the Ducks were unable to complete the mountain schools sweep.
Colorado’s 73-51 thrashing of Oregon brings the Buffaloes record to 8-0 against the Ducks in Boulder and 10-8 in their all-time series.
The Buffaloes (12-9, 3-6 Pac-12) wasted no time jumping out to a huge lead over Oregon (13-9, 4-5 Pac-12) and putting the game away in the first half.
A 17-0 run by Colorado put the Buffaloes out to a 24-5 lead over Oregon at the 12-minute mark of the first half. During this stretch, Oregon had another offensive cold streak and was unable to muster a single point for six-and-a-half minutes until Louis King was able to hit a jumper.
The Ducks caused nine turnovers in the the first half but were unable to convert a single point from turnovers.
The Ducks ended the first half 6-of-29 from the field, while going 1-of-12 from the 3-point line, which led to Oregon's biggest halftime deficit of the season, 40-17. The Ducks had not allowed more than 40 points in a first half this whole season.
Tyler Bey led Colorado with a career-high 27 points on 9-of-9 from the free throw line and 9-of-11 from the field.
Despite fouling out with over five minutes left in the second half, Louis King led the Ducks with 12 points and eight rebounds.
With this loss, Oregon finds itself in the bottom half of the conference. The Ducks will try to regain traction on Wednesday against the conference’s worst, California.
