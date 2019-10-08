With Pac-12 media day for men’s basketball taking place on Monday morning in San Francisco, a variety of preseason awards and predictions were released. For the second year in a row and third in the last four years, the Oregon Ducks have been picked to win the Pac-12 by media members who cover the conference.
In second place, just three total votes behind the Ducks (291 votes), are the Colorado Buffaloes — who have two preseason all-conference first team players. This year’s vote was one of the closest in preseason history.
For the second year in a row, Washington was selected to finish third (273 votes) followed by Arizona (263) and USC (198).
Several Oregon players have also been recognized, starting with senior point guard Payton Pritchard, who earned all-conference first team honors. Freshman center N’Faly Dante was also awarded with a second-team spot, although he has yet to begin practicing with the team due to admission issues, as of last week. Finally, fellow freshman and five-star recruit, forward CJ Walker was named an honorable mention.
Follow Shane on Twitter @shane_hoffmann