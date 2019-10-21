2019.03.22.EMG.BCG.MBB.vs.UW-36.jpg

Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) enters the zone. Oregon Ducks men's basketball takes on University of Wiscon Badgers at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on March 21, 2019. (Ben Green/Emerald)

 Benjamin Cooper Green

For the second time in as many years, the Oregon men’s basketball team will tip off its season ranked in the top 15.

The reigning Pac-12 Tournament Champions are the highest ranked team in the conference and the second-highest ranked team on the west coast behind Gonzaga.

It was expected to be a rebuilding year in Eugene for much of the offseason, but a late recruiting surge has the Ducks well-positioned for contention in the Pac-12 and another late run in March.

The Arizona Wildcats are the only other ranked Pac-12 team at No. 21, while early-season opponent Memphis is ranked one spot ahead of the Ducks at No. 14.

Oregon will begin its season on Nov. 5 against Fresno State at Matthew Knight Arena.

Brady Lim is a sports reporter, currently covering the beat for Ducks football and the Eugene Emeralds. Brady is originally from San Diego, California and is a senior at the University of Oregon.