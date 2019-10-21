For the second time in as many years, the Oregon men’s basketball team will tip off its season ranked in the top 15.
The reigning Pac-12 Tournament Champions are the highest ranked team in the conference and the second-highest ranked team on the west coast behind Gonzaga.
It was expected to be a rebuilding year in Eugene for much of the offseason, but a late recruiting surge has the Ducks well-positioned for contention in the Pac-12 and another late run in March.
The Arizona Wildcats are the only other ranked Pac-12 team at No. 21, while early-season opponent Memphis is ranked one spot ahead of the Ducks at No. 14.
Oregon will begin its season on Nov. 5 against Fresno State at Matthew Knight Arena.