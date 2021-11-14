After his point guard Will Richardson scored 18-plus points for the second time in as many games to open the season, head coach Dana Atlman did something he rarely does and discussed the importance of an incoming recruit.
With Richardson blossoming early in his senior season — much like his predecessor, the Boston Celtics guard, Payton Pritchard did — Altman hinted at his likely NBA departure. Then he applauded the skill set of Dior Johnson, the five-star point guard signed earlier that day.
“Dior Johnson is really quick, really can push the ball,” Altman said. “He’s probably only going to be with us for a year because he’s got aspirations of moving on pretty quickly, but that’s the game.”
On Sunday afternoon, Altman ensured the future of the point guard position into 2023 and on, landing Oregon’s own Jackson Shelstad.
Shelstad, the nation’s No. 68 overall player according to the 247Sports Composite, took to Twitter to announce his commitment to Oregon over finalists Gonzaga and UCLA.
“I’m staying home,” he wrote.
Shelstad attends West Linn High School, Pritchard’s alma mater. Richardson’s career at Oregon will be over when Shelstad enrolls, and Johnson may well be on his way to the NBA as well. The West Linn guard may have an opportunity to grab the position his freshman year, just as Pritchard did early in his career.
“I chose Oregon because of the relationship I’ve built with coach Altman and the coaching staff over the last couple of years,” Shelstad told On3. “I know how much they believe in me and how hard they will push me, which is something that I really love about them. I’ve been watching Oregon since I was a little kid, and now that I have the opportunity to play for the Ducks… It’s a dream come true.”
At 6-foot, 170 pounds, Shelstad has a similar build to Pritchard. His ability both to distribute and score from a variety of spots on the floor bodes well for the guard who could have a multi-year role for the Ducks.