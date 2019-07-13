After returning only three scholarship players from the 2018-19 men's basketball team, Oregon head coach Dana Altman has revamped the roster by recruiting a series of transfers. The most recent being UNLV forward Shakur Juiston
The first time ESPN ranked the immediately eligible transfers in college basketball this year, Juiston was ranked as the third-best graduate transfer available this offseason.
During the 2017-18 season Juiston put up impressive averages of 14.6 points and 10 rebounds per game as a junior.
This past season he averaged 10.8 points and 8.8 rebounds in eight games due to an injury.
Standing at 6-foot-7, Juiston brings coveted size and athleticism which should fit right in with the other pieces on the Ducks’ roster. He will be immediately available to play and compete for a starting role.
Perimeter shooting is something that has consistently eluded the Ducks and unfortunately Juiston won’t help much there as he rarely takes them. In 2019, he shot just over 30 percent on just one and a half shots from outside the arch per game.
Juiston as a defender averaged 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this past year
Oregon, along with Juiston, has recruited a top-15 class, No.1 ranked junior college prospect Chris Duarte, transfer Anthony Mathis and high school forward Lök Wur. All will be eligible to play alongside the only three remaining scholarship players who returned from last season (Payton Pritchard, Will Richardson and Francis Okoro).
